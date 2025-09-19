Events Email Briefings
Google invests in subsea fiber-optic cable access to Africa

Sep 19, 2025, 9:31am EDT
A vessel designed for deep sea cable installation and maintenance operations.
A vessel designed to install subsea cables. Ore Huiying for The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Google is expanding subsea fiber-optic cable access to Africa to meet rapidly growing demand for internet connectivity.

The US tech giant is planning four digital infrastructure hubs in Africa to connect its newest underwater fiber-optic cables for the continent, the company’s Africa Managing Director Alex Okosi told Bloomberg. The unspecified new funding for the project is in addition to the $1 billion Google pledged in 2021 to spend in Africa.

Meanwhile, the US Trade and Development Agency is funding a study to examine the feasibility of extending the Medusa submarine cable system from the Mediterranean sea to Africa’s Atlantic coastline, to increase digital access for “hundreds of millions of people” in up to 22 African countries. The move is being framed by the agency as a way to counter China’s growing influence in Africa’s digital landscape.

A chart showing the proportion of African nations’ population using the internet.
Yinka Adegoke
