AI startup aimed at demystifying the world of public policy secures new funding

Statt Inc., which uses AI to distill the vast amount of global public policy information available online, has secured $2.8 million in new funding, the company told Semafor exclusively.

The round, which closed Wednesday, was led by Moneta Ventures and Clutch VC.

Statt, a five-person startup that has remained under the radar since its launch in 2020, was founded by Steve Glickman, a former senior economic policy advisor in the Obama administration, and Andrew Platt, a former Maryland state representative.

AD

Statt’s service pulls in a wide array of real-time data, including hundreds of millions of public policy and regulatory documents, as well as audio and video clips from all over the world. Once processed, that data can be parsed and analyzed by large AI models that have been fine-tuned for policy research.

The company’s chatbot, called StattChat, will quickly research any policy issue and generate a summary that might otherwise require days of work. Customers can also sort thorough analyses with source citations that go deeper into the data and take about five minutes to process.

“Even really specialized experts in this space don’t track all these information flows,” Glickman said. “Nobody reads through the white papers of 20 to 40 organizations in any of these roles, no matter how much time you have,”

AD

Statt says it’s gaining traction in policy circles, with clients that include Microsoft, Visa, FTI Consulting and Avoq signing annual contracts ranging from $50,000 to over $200,000 per year. With its new funding, the company plans to grow its staff and ramp up sales.