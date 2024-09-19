Sikh sacred music added to UK exam system

Students will be able to take exams in Sikh sacred music for the first time, after a UK board added the devotional singing tradition to its examination system. The eight-grade syllabus has long focused on Western classical or contemporary music, and the introduction of Kirtan is an attempt to diversify away from a “colonial style of teaching,” the director of the Music Teachers’ Board told The Guardian.

Five Indian string instruments — dilruba, taus, esraj, sarangi, and saranda — will initially be added. “We’ve got violin exams, piano exams, and Kirtan deserves to be the same,” said a Sikh teacher who led calls to diversify the syllabus.