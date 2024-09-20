Republicans plan to push a potential Harris cabinet to the right

There’s a real possibility that Kamala Harris wins the presidency and Democrats lose the Senate in November – in which case she’ll almost surely run into trouble stocking a Cabinet and the courts.

Republicans are already vowing to block progressive nominees Harris might choose, push her Supreme Court picks to the right and potentially stop some of her lifetime judicial appointments, if they win back the Senate and she defeats Donald Trump – a split presidential-year election outcome that hasn’t happened for decades.

Many in the GOP are in a fighting mood after seeing President Joe Biden push his nominees through over the past several years, thanks to a slim Senate Democratic majority.

AD

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who is running to become the next GOP leader, said Republicans would treat any future Harris picks “with skepticism.”

“We’d be in a unique position to eliminate some of the most extreme, because we just wouldn’t set them for a vote,” Cornyn told Semafor. “She would not be able to have her choices be rubber-stamped.”

The Senate map is heavily tilted toward Republicans this year, meaning that Harris could narrowly win while Republicans simultaneously reclaim what is now a 51-49 Democratic Senate. That would turn many confirmations for critical posts in Harris’ potential administration, from Cabinet secretaries to lesser-known spots, into brutal fights that sap her political capital.

AD

And even if Harris takes office with a Republican Senate to manage, she’ll likely face pressure from the left to nominate progressives to her Cabinet and the federal bench. For example, Prominent liberals are defending Securities and Exchange Commission chief Gary Gensler and Federal Trade Commission head Lina Khan amid reports that some of Harris’ wealthy donors would prefer to see both regulators replaced.

But for some Republicans, their ability to check Harris’ more progressive leanings is a key element of their case to take back the Senate this fall.

“It would markedly change who would be nominated to the Cabinet,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who’s in line to lead the Commerce Committee if Republicans take back control. “If there’s a Republican Senate, that will require her to find nominees in the middle.”