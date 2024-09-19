Nevada Democrat backs no taxes on tips — with a caveat

Democratic Nevada Rep. Dina Titus indicated her support for eliminating federal taxes on tipped income in an interview with Semafor’s Elana Schor Thursday — but with the caveat that the change comes alongside an increase in the federal minimum wage.

“A lot of people don’t make enough tips to get taxed… you’ve got to accompany that with an increase in the minimum wage,” Titus said at Semafor’s Betting on the Future of US Gaming event in Washington, DC.

Titus’ remarks are in line with Vice President Kamala Harris’ proposal, which would seek to couple the tax change with a higher minimum wage in a bid to counteract warnings that eliminating taxes on tips would not help workers who might make below the minimum level for taxation. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, who first floated eliminating taxes on tips, has not proposed a concurrent increase to the federal minimum wage.

Titus, whose district encompasses Las Vegas and co-chairs the Congressional Gaming Caucus, noted that in Nevada, workers typically receive higher base wages than the federal minimum, and she stressed that the federal government has to catch up to the state’s approach.