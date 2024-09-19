Netflix’s Southeast Asia bet

Netflix is pivoting away from Hollywood in Southeast Asia toward more “locally authentic” content in a bid to attract viewers, a top executive said. The Asia-Pacific region is the smallest contributor to the streaming giant’s global revenue but has some of the fastest growth, according to Rest of World.

While South Korean and Japanese content dominate viewership, there is growing appetite for Southeast Asian shows: Netflix currently has six original Indonesian titles, 10 Thai ones, and a a zombie movie from the Philippines. While the region is usually associated with the horror genre, Netflix is experimenting with dramas, comedies, and thrillers, one producer said, adding that its global audience is “open to any genre, as long as the story is authentic.”