India-made shells go to Ukraine, despite Modi’s friendliness to Moscow

European countries bought India-made artillery shells and sent the munitions to Ukraine to use in its fight against Russia, according to a Reuters investigation. India, one of Russia’s largest partners in trade, has done nothing to intervene in the redirections, which have been going on for more than a year, according to the report.

Russian officials seemingly protested to India about the transfers on at least two occasions, according to Reuters. India’s foreign ministry pushed back on the report, saying it was “speculative and misleading.”

India has sought to distance itself from the war, routinely abstaining from United Nations votes critical of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited both countries earlier this year, outwardly touting a peace message but also spotlighting the diplomatic tightrope India is trying to walk between Russia and the West.