Germany hasn’t approved arms exports to Israel in months, as Berlin denies blocking shipments

Berlin has not approved any weapons exports to Israel since March, however officials denied that it has stopped approving weapons deliveries as policy.

Germany, a strong European ally of Israel, has faced a wave of legal challenges against the exports.

A source close to the German Economy Ministry told Reuters that it had stopped approving weapons exports due to the legal and political issues arising from court cases arguing the exports violate international law.

A German spokesperson told the German news agency dpa that there “is no ban on arms exports to Israel, and there will be no ban.

Berlin has approved exports of just €32,000 in weaponry so far this year, down from €30 million last year, a significant drop for the country that provides Israel with about a third of its military imports, numbers from the German Economy Ministry showed.