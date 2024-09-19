Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

CERN to expel hundreds of Russian scientists

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Sep 19, 2024, 6:35am EDT
techEurope
CERN Director-General Fabiola Gianotti. Pierre Albouy/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

CERN, the European particle-physics collaboration which operates the Large Hadron Collider, will expel hundreds of Russian-affiliated scientists from its laboratories.

The Geneva-based organization decided to cut ties with Moscow after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, ending nearly 60 years of collaboration, and the agreements are now lapsing. Russia has never been a full member but worked closely on nuclear physics.

Scientists tied to Belarusian institutions already saw their contracts end in July, and any Russian-linked scientists will lose access, as well as residency permits, in December.

AD

CERN will, however, maintain links with the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, an intergovernmental center near Moscow, a decision which is controversial with some researchers.

AD