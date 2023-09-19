Ukraine fires top military brass in ongoing anti-corruption push as Zelenskyy arrives in US

Jenna Moon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired all six of his deputy defense ministers on Monday, part of an ongoing crackdown on corruption in government that comes two weeks after the country’s defence minister was dismissed in a procurement scandal.

The sackings come as Zelenskky is in New York to address the U.N. General Assembly where he will ask the West for more support. He is also set to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the meeting, as Congress readies to debate Biden’s request for up to $24 billion more in backing for Ukraine. A firm stance from Kyiv against graft could help that case.