One way House Republicans might halt their spiral into chaos

House Republicans are scrounging for their next move after Speaker McCarthy’s latest effort to avoid a government shutdown went up in smoke on Tuesday.

GOP leaders began the day by abandoning their plans to vote on a temporary spending deal negotiated by the Freedom Caucus and Main Street Caucus. The bill, which would have kept the government open an additional month while enacting much of the GOP’s border security agenda, had run into a wall of opposition from party hardliners, who complained about its spending levels among various other issues.

The situation spiraled further toward chaos in the afternoon, when a handful of conservatives tanked a key procedural vote on a defense spending bill, effectively stopping the party’s efforts to enact budget legislation in its tracks. Five Republicans voted no on the measure, including Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Ken Buck, R-Colo., Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Dan Bishop, R-N.C., and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

Norman later told reporters that he wanted to see the topline numbers for all 12 government appropriations bills before voting for more spending. That request has frustrated GOP leaders, who argue that hardliners are flip flopping after demanding the House approve government funding bills individually through regular order.

House Armed Services Chair Mike Rogers told reporters that the failed defense vote was “illustrative that we’ve got five clowns that don’t know what they want except attention.”