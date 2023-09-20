US lawmakers want answers on rise in Chinese spying incidents

Karina Tsui

Republican lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to provide more details about Chinese nationals who have gained unauthorized access to U.S. military bases and other government facilities.

There have been close to 100 such cases over the past few years, members of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party noted in a letter to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday.

The letter outlined instances of possible espionage, including when suspected spies accessed missile sites or were found scuba diving in waters near a rocket launch site for U.S. spy satellites.