What’s happening with the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan began a military offensive against the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh — launching what it called “anti-terrorist activities” and an “evacuation” of ethnic Armenians from the enclave.

The escalation could foreshadow a return to war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which in 2020, led to the death of thousands on each side.

Russia, which brokered a ceasefire agreement between the two territories, has been accused by Baku of failing to uphold its agreement to prevent Armenia’s military supplies from reaching separatists in Karabakh. But on Tuesday, the Kremlin encouraged Azerbaijan and Armenia to pursue peace talks and Russian peacekeepers called for an immediate ceasefire.

Azeri presidential foreign policy advisor Hikmet Hajiyev said Tuesday that the country would safeguard the “rights and security” of Armenian civilians in Karabakh, but urged Armenian forces to “dissolve and disarm”.

In response, Armenian-backed separatists have urged Azeri authorities to stop hostilities and “sit at the negotiating table.”