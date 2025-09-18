‘We need a comforter’: Joe Manchin re-enters the Washington arena

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Burgess Everett: I felt like I was reliving some of my own life with this book.

Joe Manchin: The only thing I try to do with the book — for people that either love me, hate me or have no opinion on me, but maybe don’t know how I’m thinking — [is to address the idea that] I’m craving attention and craving to be in the spotlight and all this and that. Buddy, I didn’t ask for that position.

Would you have supported Senate Republicans’ rules change this week that made it easier to staff Trump’s administration?

I don’t need to name names, but I’ve called the right [Republican] friends. I said, “You go down this slippery slope, and what goes around comes around.” It’s the same thing that Harry Reid thought when he [changed the rules for nominees] … you give them a little nose into the tent, they’ll go for it all.

What do you think of Sen. John Fetterman’s warnings to his party not to have the shutdown fight?

It’s refreshing, and thank God for John saying something. They shouldn’t shut down. Why should you make other people suffer for your ineptness of doing your job? Tell me. Who are they going to blame? OK, I’m sure Democrats have looked and said, “We’ve got to make a stand here.”

You’re making a stand. Are you going to change anything? And how many people will be hurt by the stand you make? And things get shut down and give the president the ability to decide what’s essential, what’s not essential, pick and choose?

(Asked to comment on Manchin’s praise, Fetterman said: “I hope he’s gotten over the way I dress … Honestly, I’m troubled with the kinds of chaos that would follow if we shut our government down.“)

I remember how much you hated that 2018 shutdown over immigration.

That was crazy. Nothing made sense, buddy.

Most of this book was written before Trump’s second term started. Is it going better than his first?

He understands the system better. So he’s going to be a little bit rougher and tougher, you know. He grew up and basically survived in the rough-and-tumble real estate world in New York.

You’re not going to continue to berate him and call him names, even though he’s calling people names. You retaliate, and all you are doing is adding more fuel to the fire. Listen, I’ve not been around a more congenial person when I’m with him. I enjoy being around him. We talk. We got along great. But, him on the cameras is a different person.

I’m just praying to God that better angel comes out. We need a comforter now. We need someone who can calm it down, comfort people in a time of crisis. Charlie Kirk’s family needs to be comforted.

You don’t seem to think that’s happening.

I’m not seeing what I would like to see.

Is there someone you could see supporting for president in 2028 right now?

There’s a lot of good people. There are a lot of people that are responsible and reasonable. I never knew the Utah governor. He’s speaking very reasonable. Let’s see how long that lasts. I hope it does. I know he’s speaking from his heart right now. But does ambition kick in?

Are you going to be involved in the midterms?

I’m sure I will be, I’m sure going to help my friend, Susan Collins, if she needs it. In a heartbeat. She knows I will. I told her that. I think if you lose Susan Collins in the Senate, it’s a serious problem.

Would you have supported the tax cuts law that just passed the Senate?

I’m sure there’s some good stuff in there. You could have looked at things that were responsible, if it didn’t add to the debt. [But] the bill overall would have been detrimental to the financial condition of our country. I can’t do that in good conscience.

Are you going to reveal who you voted for in 2024?

I’ve never revealed who I voted for in any election.

Mitt Romney?

In any election.

So, no?

That’s a pretty good no, isn’t it?