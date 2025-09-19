Uncommon bonds: Cracking down on AI chatbots

The issue has attracted scrutiny from a growing cadre of lawmakers, including Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who presided over a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Tuesday that featured testimony from parents who hold chatbots responsible for their childrens’ suicides.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, led a bipartisan letter to Meta last month raising concerns about a report that its policies allowed chatbots to hold “sensual” conversations with children. Lawmakers pressed Meta to bar targeted advertising for minors and implement a mental health referral system, among other suggestions.

Some lawmakers have expressed interest in federal action to address the issue, but it’s too early to say what shape that might take.

In a brief interview with Semafor, Hawley suggested one achievable goal: barring chatbot companions for minors or requiring chatbots to “disclose to every user that they are not human.”

“I think we could put in place immediately some common-sense stuff that would have a major effect. And then the longer-term solution — or, one of them — is that we’ve got to allow victims and parents to hold these companies accountable and to sue them,” Hawley said.

Current law known as Section 230 has created a liability shield that protects social media companies from legal claims arising from third-party content.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who signed onto the Meta letter, told Semafor separately he was exploring some kind of federal action.

“I think there needs to be guardrails, safeguards. I’m not sure exactly what form the answer should take, but it is something we’re looking into,” Van Hollen said.