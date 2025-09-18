Events Email Briefings
Trump’s UK visit pivots to business, trade talks

Sep 18, 2025, 6:46am EDT
Donald Trump and King Charles
Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, thus far marked by royal pageantry, pivots to more fraught territory today with discussions of policy, trade, and, potentially, Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump lavished praise on the British royal family during a white-tie dinner last night, but today meets with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and, later, the UK press.

The two leaders will tout good news — US firms pledged $200 billion in UK investment — but must navigate thorny disagreements: The two countries have different stances on the Gaza and Ukraine wars, renewable energy, and free speech. Starmer recently fired his US ambassador over links to the sex offender Epstein, which could lead to awkward media questions.

Tom Chivers
