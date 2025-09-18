Events Email Briefings
Meta unveils new smart glasses

Sep 18, 2025, 7:27am EDT
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg trying the glasses on
Carlos Barria/Reuters

Meta unveiled its newest smart glasses, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg called a “huge scientific breakthrough.”

The glasses let users see messages and watch videos on a high-resolution screen, and are controlled by hand gestures via a wristband. The company has bet hugely on its augmented and virtual reality projects, while falling behind rivals on AI, but Zuckerberg hopes the new Ray-Bans will help fix that by integrating Meta AI tools into users’ lives, the BBC reported.

The glasses themselves are “the best I’ve ever tried,” a reviewer for The Verge said, reluctantly: “I’ve been a smart glasses skeptic for many years,” she wrote, but for the first time she feels “consumer smart glasses might really take off.”

Tom Chivers
