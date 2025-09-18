China tech companies tout AI chip advancements

China is hailing new AI chip advancements, as the country increasingly signals its desire to undercut US giant Nvidia.

A day after Beijing banned certain Nvidia chips, Chinese tech giant Huawei — which has long been secretive about its chips business — announced long-term plans to build faster AI chips and “super clusters.” Tencent said it “fully adapted” its AI infrastructure to support domestic hardware, and another company touted a massive data center powered by homegrown chips.

The firms’ “growing public swagger” has fueled a record tech rally in China, Bloomberg wrote, but it remains to be seen how their ambitions hold up: Nvidia remains so dominant that even AMD and Intel “are relegated to also-rans in the hot AI space.”