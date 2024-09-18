US files $100 million lawsuit in Baltimore bridge collapse

The US is seeking damages to cover the cost of the emergency response and federal aid to port employees who were put out of work because of the collapse.

The lawsuit alleged that because of “jury-rigged” maintenance onboard the ship, “none of the four means available to help control the Dali — her propeller, rudder, anchor, or bow thruster — worked when they were needed to avert or even mitigate this disaster.”

Families of three of the six construction workers killed in the collapse said Tuesday they would be filing separate lawsuits.

According to court filings, Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine said their liability should be capped at $44 million.

Maryland officials said that it could take up to 4 years to rebuild the bridge at a cost of up to $1.9 billion.