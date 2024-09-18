US complains China overcapacity is harming domestic companies

US officials will today raise complaints over Beijing’s alleged economic overcapacity in talks with their Chinese counterparts.

Washington and other Western capitals argue Chinese companies are manufacturing too much, leading to a flood of underpriced goods that undercut their own domestic companies.

Those worries are amplified by China’s slowing economy, which makes it harder for the country to absorb its own production: Each year, it manufactures as much steel as the rest of the world combined, and exports are suddenly surging, up by 35% on the previous year. Beijing dismisses such concerns, arguing that Washington simply wants to constrain its growth.

The latest talks build on warnings expressed by the US Treasury Secretary during an April trip to China, The Wall Street Journal reported.