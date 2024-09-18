UN vote adds to international pressure on Israel over Gaza and West Bank

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution Wednesday that demands Israel withdraw from the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank within 12 months.

The resolution, while non-binding, is symbolic of the growing international pressure on Israel, and in particular, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a ceasefire and hostage return deal in Gaza as the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel approaches. Israeli ambassador Danny Danon criticized the resolution as “diplomatic terrorism,” and recommended countries reject the resolution. Some 124 members voted in favor, with 14 voting against and dozens abstaining.

The United States’ ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, also opposed the measure, arguing that it undermined the two-state solution and failed to address Hamas’ role in the conflict in Gaza. The vote’s passage, The Economist argued, signaled the US’s ”weakening clout" over the UN, even as it remains its biggest financial contributor.

The vote came after a ruling by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel’s presence in Gaza and the West Bank was unlawful.