Ukraine drones strike deep inside Russia as Kyiv pushes to use Western missiles

Ukraine said Wednesday its drones had carried out a massive overnight attack that had “wiped off the face of the earth” an ammunition depot deep inside Russia.

The subsequent blast was detected by earthquake monitors in Norway, while the fire was visible from space, Reuters reported. The drones struck the Tver region, some 250 miles west of Moscow, and caused the evacuation of the nearby town of Toropets.

According to unnamed Ukrainian sources speaking to The Washington Post, the targeted depot held many of the weapons that Russia has used to target Ukraine’s battered energy infrastructure.

AD

It’s the latest indication that Ukraine is both determined and able to act on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s stated aim to push further into Russia, even as Kyiv continues to push Western allies to let it use their long range missiles to strike targets deeper inside the country. While these overtures have so far had little success, Washington has seemed increasingly open to giving that permission in the future, NBC News noted.