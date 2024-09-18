JPMorgan CEO heads to Africa next month

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank, is set to make his first Africa visit in seven years next month, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Dimon will visit Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa around mid-October. Reuters previously reported on Tuesday that he would also visit Côte d’Ivoire, but that has not been confirmed, according to Semafor Africa’s source.

While on the continent, Dimon will meet with clients, government officials, and bank executives on the ground. The gap since his last visit in 2017 was blamed on disruption caused by the global pandemic. The bank, which manages more than $4 trillion in assets, is unlikely to pursue a mergers and acquisitions strategy to expand on the continent and will more than likely continue its approach of building a client base organically, said the person who described the sub-region as an “amazing growth opportunity.”