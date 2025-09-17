US, Mexico, Canada conduct major trade review

The US, Mexico, and Canada began consultations ahead of a high-stakes review of their $2-trillion trade agreement.

Though the current framework was agreed during US President Donald Trump’s first term, many who negotiated that deal are no longer in the White House, raising fears that Trump’s brinksmanship may derail the review, experts noted.

Underlining Trump’s seemingly inconsistent trade approach, some fear that further US tariff threats or a military strike on Mexican cartels — as Trump has floated — could damage bilateral relations.

Anyone who thinks the renegotiation process in 2026 is going to run smoothly and on schedule is in denial,” an expert wrote, predicting that it is just a matter of time before it goes “off the rails.”