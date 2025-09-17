Tom Brady comes out of retirement to play flag football in Saudi

Tom Brady is coming out of retirement, again, to play flag football in Saudi Arabia.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner — widely considered the GOAT of American football — will join current and former NFL stars at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Riyadh in March.

Brady is the latest fading sports star to land a lucrative gig in the kingdom, and even if the competition isn’t elite, the business and branding benefits are real.

Cristiano Ronaldo is packing stadiums at 40, and soccer royalty Neymar and Karim Benzema transfix fans even though they didn’t show their best on the field.

What they lack in action they make up for with their massive social media following: Ronaldo sitting next to the crown prince at the E-sports World Cup final and other photo-ops generates a buzz for Saudi that is hard to buy.

Brady’s arrival will surely give exposure to an entirely new audience who insist football is played with hands.