Test for Trump’s foreign policy as allies eschew US

Sep 17, 2025, 6:44am EDT
US President Donald Trump.
Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Countries globally are beginning to eschew partnerships with Washington — or acting in clear defiance of the White House — suggesting that US President Donald Trump’s aggressive foreign policy approach is not paying off as he hoped.

Trump “risks sidelining himself” as a result of his reluctance to pressure Russia and Israel over their military offensives, The Wall Street Journal warned, adding that the two countries were increasingly willing to oppose the White House openly.

Elsewhere, Denmark recently opted for European air defense systems over American ones in its biggest ever single investment in security, while Australia and Japan have begun deepening military ties in the face of apparently flagging US support.

Prashant Rao
