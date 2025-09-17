OpenAI, Anthropic usage data shows economic divide

Anthropic and OpenAI this week released some of the most in-depth reports to date on global AI usage, adding fresh data to the worldwide debate over the technology’s economic impact and testing the companies’ own predictions.

Computer and mathematical tasks, like coding assistance, dominate Claude’s usage at 36%, while that accounts for less than 8% of total ChatGPT usage. OpenAI’s models, meanwhile, act most prominently as a Google search engine, with 18% of queries involving users seeking specific information. Teaching and writing help are also common on ChatGPT— tasks gaining popularity for Claude users since the start of the year.

“This widening adoption underscores our belief that access to AI should be treated as a basic right—a technology that people can access to unlock their potential and shape their own future,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

Anthropic hasn’t gone as far as to say AI should be a “basic right,” but its data points to concentrated usage among high-income nations and knowledge centers, which suggests AI could become an economic divider. The US dominates Claude usage, specifically in California, New York, and Virginia. Tech-focused countries like Israel and Singapore also see strong uptake relative to their working-age populations. “It takes time for transformative technology to reach everyone, and AI is no different,” Anthropic said in its report.