Genetic bioengineering firm steps closer to reviving the dodo

The latest development out of Colossal Biosciences — the genetic engineering company trying to bring animals back from extinction that Semafor has covered before — is that it has successfully grown pigeon primordial germ cells, or cells that become sperm or eggs, the company announced Wednesday. It is a historic step in bringing the dodo bird, extinct for more than 360 years, back to life.

Scientists tested more than 300 combinations of growth factors, small molecules, and metabolites to develop the cells of Nicobar pigeons, the closest relative to the dodo. The Colossal team will then inject those cells, which have been growing for two months, into baby genetically edited chickens with the hope they will lay pigeon eggs. The process could hatch relatives of the dodo, setting the stage to bring back the dodo itself.

The news follows the successful births in April of two dire wolves, extinct for 10,000 years. On Wednesday, Colossal also announced an additional $120 million in funding, bringing its valuation to $10.3 billion.