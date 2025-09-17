EU proposes sanctions against Israel over Gaza

The EU unveiled plans Wednesday to impose sanctions and tariffs on Israel as it expands its war in Gaza, marking a far tougher stance against the country — even as member states looked set to oppose the move.

The EU’s top diplomat announced new measures including tariffs on €5.8 billion of Israeli imports — the EU is Israel’s biggest trading partner — and sanctioning top Israeli officials accused of human rights abuses.

The measures could be blocked by other member states; Germany has been reluctant to condemn Israel’s actions and others have shown support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The announcement comes as Israel presses on with its ground offensive into Gaza City, and a day after a UN committee found Israel was committing genocide in the enclave.