Americans less confident in leading AI than 1965 space race: Survey

A new survey from Gallup and the Special Competitive Studies Project found that just 15% of Americans are confident the US will have the most advanced AI in a decade, as the country pushes ahead on technological advancements in competition with China.

One of the last times US national priorities aligned so closely with the tech sector was during the space race with Russia six decades ago. Back then, nearly half of Americans felt the US was ahead of Russia. While there are many generational, political, and economic factors separating 1965 from today, the more promising read on space captured a level of optimism that isn’t as prominent in the AI age.