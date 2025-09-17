Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Technology newsletter icon
From Semafor Technology
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Americans less confident in leading AI than 1965 space race: Survey

Updated Sep 17, 2025, 4:03pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Engineers celebrate Mars rover landing.
Engineers celebrate Mars rover landing. Brian van der Brug/Reuters

A new survey from Gallup and the Special Competitive Studies Project found that just 15% of Americans are confident the US will have the most advanced AI in a decade, as the country pushes ahead on technological advancements in competition with China.

A chart showing how Americans felt about the space race in 1965, compared to the AI race now, based on Gallup surveys.

One of the last times US national priorities aligned so closely with the tech sector was during the space race with Russia six decades ago. Back then, nearly half of Americans felt the US was ahead of Russia. While there are many generational, political, and economic factors separating 1965 from today, the more promising read on space captured a level of optimism that isn’t as prominent in the AI age.

Rachyl Jones
AD