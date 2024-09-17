Cash should be king for lifting people out of extreme poverty

Rory Stewart led the UK’s international development ministry for two years and later became the Africa secretary. But after leaving government he became president of the cash transfer nonprofit GiveDirectly, which changed his perspective on aid.

Now Stewart wants the aid community to overhaul its collective approach. Rather than design complex programs to monitor, control, and train people in areas like agriculture, and health, he has a simpler solution: cash.

“In many, many cases, the most effective way of helping people in extreme poverty is simply to give them unconditional cash in a single lump sum transfer and get out the way,” said Stewart in an interview breaking down his recent TEDtalk on the same topic. His argument is that we can rely on people to spend the money far more efficiently and intelligently than well-meaning aid agencies might have planned.