Pager explosions injure hundreds of Hezbollah members in alleged cyberattack

Hundreds of Hezbollah members in Lebanon were injured after multiple pagers, a form of low tech personal wireless communication device, exploded Tuesday, a member of Hezbollah’s media office said.

Hezbollah, an Iran and Hamas-aligned militia and the strongest political party in Lebanon, alleged the pagers were targeted in a cyberattack.

Hezbollah later issued a statement that alleged Israel was responsible for the attack, and vowed retaliation.

At least 2,750 were injured, according to the country’s health ministry, and at least one child was killed.

The Hezbollah official confirmed with Semafor that the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon was injured, adding that some pagers had also reportedly exploded in Syria.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.