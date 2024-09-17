Major flooding hits Africa and Europe

Flooding devastated swaths of West and Central Africa as well as Central and Eastern Europe, as experts pointed to the link between the floods and climate change.

Millions of people across seven African countries have been displaced, while around 40% of one major Nigerian city was submerged, with the United Nations warning of further heavy rainfall and flooding due in the region in the coming months.

And in Europe, the mayor of one Polish town called for residents to evacuate as flooding struck his country, along with Austria, the Czech Republic, and Romania, while Hungary expects to be hit, too.

Warmer weather leads to more intense rainfall, and higher ocean temperatures result in greater evaporation that then drives storms, the BBC noted.