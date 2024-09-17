London exhibit pays homage to Alison Wilding

A London exhibition pays homage to a preeminent British sculptor who is “often overlooked,” The Guardian wrote. Alison Wilding is known for creating experimental works that juxtapose a vast array of materials — alabaster, Iranian string, and once, a desiccated frog — in precarious ways.

Testing the Objects of Affection, at the Alison Jacques gallery, traces Wilding’s career from the New British sculpture of the 1980s, which saw artists turn away from minimalism and conceptual art in favor of a more traditional approach, to the abstract style she is known for. While her objects “remain firmly placed in our world,” she said, she hopes they nonetheless offer “a glimpse of an alternative order.”