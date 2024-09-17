Israel expands war aims to include halting Hezbollah attacks

Israel announced an expansion of its war aims on Tuesday to include halting attacks by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Israel will now seek to return residents of its northern regions — who fled as a result of cross-border fire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah — back to their homes.

The latest addition to the country’s goals come with ceasefire and hostage-release negotiations over the war in Gaza languishing.