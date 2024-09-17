Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
icon

Semafor Signals

Israel expands war aims to include halting Hezbollah attacks

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Updated Sep 17, 2024, 7:56am EDT
Middle East
Ayal Margolin/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Israel announced an expansion of its war aims on Tuesday to include halting attacks by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Israel will now seek to return residents of its northern regions — who fled as a result of cross-border fire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah — back to their homes.

AD

The latest addition to the country’s goals come with ceasefire and hostage-release negotiations over the war in Gaza languishing.

icon

SIGNALS

Semafor Signals: Global insights on today's biggest stories.

Netanyahu hopes to solve ‘political headaches’ by replacing Gallant

Source icon
Sources:  
Reuters, Haaretz

As Israel expands its war goals, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant looks set to be replaced by the more hardline Gideon Saar. Just as the sticking point of the Philadelphi corridor “came out of nowhere” to obstruct a hostage deal, Netanyahu has now invented a “new excuse” — Gallant’s apparent softness on the Lebanon issue — as a pretext for moving towards all-out war, and ensure the stability of his governing coalition, Haaretz’ military analyst argued. Appointing Saar would also “ease two political headaches” for the premier by helping him to pass a new state budget and conscription law acceptable to his ultra-Orthodox coalition partners, Reuters noted.

…But the backlash has already begun

Source icon
Sources:  
The Times of Israel, Reuters

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz slammed the expansion of Israel’s war goals and the floated replacement of Gallant with Saar as “security recklessness,” calling the move “the painful dictionary definition of petty politics,” The Times of Israel reported. The news sent Israeli markets lower on Monday, Reuters noted, and the Israel Business Forum, which represents most private sector workers in the country, urged Netanyahu to rethink his plans, arguing they would further harm Israel’s economy.

AD