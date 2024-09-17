Indian scientists warn of political influence

A group of Indian scientists are sounding the alarm about possible political influence over a prestigious research award. A letter signed by 26 scientists last month raised concerns that at least two of their colleagues, who had criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, were dropped from the list of those selected for the National Science Awards.

Modi plans to invest nearly $6 billion in scientific research to better compete with China, but his “domineering style of governance” has scientists worried about political interference in funding and director appointments, the Royal Society of Chemistry argued. One of the letter’s signatories told The Wire India that if “ideological control” had compromised the award, “it is a matter of great public concern.”