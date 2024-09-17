Illinois congressman calls for US permitting law reform talks to continue through election

Illinois Democratic congressman Sean Casten indicated he’s open to a fall debate on overhauling US permitting laws to expedite clean energy projects in an interview with Semafor’s Elana Schor Tuesday.

“It is vastly easier to build a gas pipeline in this country than a transmission line,” Rep. Casten stressed, speaking at Semafor’s Powering the Next Generation of American Energy event in Washington, DC.

Rep. Casten is the chief co-author of a permitting reform proposal in the House that’s similar, but not identical, to a Senate proposal from Independent Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican John Barrasso of Wyoming. While it’s unclear how big lawmakers’ appetite will be to tackle permitting reform before the next president takes office, given the little time Congress has left in session, Casten said he’s up for continuing talks in the so-called lame duck session that will start after Election Day.

“At this point it is really a lame duck conversation, and I should give Senator Manchin credit, if somewhat begrudgingly,” he said.

Casten also touted President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, pointing out that it had fostered clean energy projects and created jobs. But he also criticized elements of both his own party’s and Republicans’ climate messaging, calling for better public communication on clean energy costs and reliability.

“We often fail by thinking that convincing voters to care about climate is about talking up the things we care about, instead of translating climate into the language that matters to them — like healthcare, reliability, and costs,” he said.

Also speaking at the Semafor event, US Department of Energy director of grid deployment Maria Robinson said that efforts to streamline current permitting processes are ongoing but declined to comment on any further changes, stating she would not “get ahead of the White House.”

“We’re trying to make sure that we are not letting the federal government get in the way of any sort of permitting reforms,” Robinson said.