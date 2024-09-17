Georgia passes sweeping curbs on LGBTQ+ rights

Georgian lawmakers led by the ruling Georgian Dream party passed a controversial “family values and the protection of minors” law Tuesday. Human rights groups and the European Union criticized the bill for imposing strict limits targeting LGBTQ+ people.

The legislation gives authorities the power to ban Pride events, censure public displays of the rainbow flag, and the power to censor media. The new law also prevents people from changing their gender on official documents.

“This law is the most terrible thing to happen to the LGBT community in Georgia. We will most likely have to shut down. There is no way for us to continue functioning,” the director of campaign group Tbilisi Pride told Reuters.