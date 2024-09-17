EU plans up to $44B in Ukraine funds, regardless of US involvement

The European Union plans to raise up to $44 billion in loans for Ukraine, regardless of whether the US will provide its own funds.

A G7 proposal to use frozen Russian assets to back Kyiv’s war effort faltered in the face of opposition from Hungary’s Moscow-sympathetic prime minister, who wants to delay any such move until after the US election.

The frozen-assets program is still Europe’s plan A, the Financial Times reported, but if it collapses, Brussels must use powers that expire at the end of the year to raise its own money.

The EU also wants to extend the freeze on Russian assets, from a rolling six-month block to 36 months, to provide more legal and financial stability.