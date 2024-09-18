Black teenagers twice as likely to be falsely accused of using AI tools in homework

Racial biases have been known to creep into artificial intelligence algorithms. Now teachers are bringing it into the classroom as they police students’ use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT to complete homework, according to a new study by children’s safety nonprofit Common Sense Media.

The group found that Black teenagers in the US are about twice as likely as their white and Latino peers to have teachers incorrectly flag their schoolwork as AI-generated. Common Sense Media surveyed 1,045 13- to 18-year-olds and their parents from March 15 through April 20.

“This suggests that software to detect AI, as well as teachers’ use of it, may be exacerbating existing discipline disparities among historically marginalized groups,” said the report, which was released Wednesday. “In the United States, Black students face the highest rate of disciplinary measures in both public and private schools — despite being no more likely to misbehave — which contributes to negative impacts, such as lower academic performance.”