Ukraine’s first lady to speak at Georgetown

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska will speak at Georgetown University in Washington this coming Thursday about the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on schools and access to education, Semafor has learned.

Zelenska plans to donate 260 books about Ukraine to Georgetown, according to a representative for the university, and call for the development of a Ukrainian studies program at U.S. universities.

She will give a speech and then sit for a question-and-answer session with former Amb. Melanne Verveer, the director of Georgetown’s Institute for Women, Peace, and Security.

The speech will coincide with a planned visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.