Trump ramps up pressure on Venezuela with second boat strike

Sep 16, 2025, 5:04am EDT
A still from video depicting what President Trump said was a U.S. military strike on a Venezuelan drug cartel vessel
Donald Trump via Truth Social/via Reuters

The US is ramping up pressure on Venezuela with another deadly strike on what the administration described as a drug boat.

This is the administration’s second strike on an alleged drug boat in recent weeks — and Trump also hinted at possibly striking drug cartels on land.

“We’re going to be stopping them the same way we stop the boats,” he told reporters.

The White House quickly faced congressional pressure for more details on the strikes. Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, said he wants a briefing for senators, arguing members “should be briefed not just on the tactical operation but the legal basis.”

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., pledged to force a war powers vote.

And Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., called the latest strike a “big mistake,” warning it would create confusion: “Y’all need to ask the White House. Is this the policy? Are you going to blow up ships off of Miami?”

Shelby Talcott and Burgess Everett
