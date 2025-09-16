Trump brings tech CEOs on UK state visit

US President Donald Trump will be joined by Silicon Valley top brass on his state visit to the UK beginning today, highlighting a wave of tech investments in Washington’s leading European ally.

Google’s president is accompanying Trump, and announced $6.8 billion in infrastructure and research spending, particularly on AI: Google DeepMind is based in London. OpenAI’s and Nvidia’s CEOs are also with Trump to back a major data center project; a separate nuclear power deal is expected.

The announcements offer rare good news for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose Labour Party lags in the polls and who has lost his deputy prime minister, his US ambassador, and a senior advisor over separate scandals in just a week.