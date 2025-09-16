Events Email Briefings
Malawi election plagued by gerontocracy concerns

Sep 16, 2025, 7:05am EDT
Peter Mutharika. Eldson Chagara/File Photo/Reuters

Malawi’s former leader Peter Mutharika is poised to return to power in elections today that highlight the gerontocracy leading the world’s youngest continent.

The 85-year-old, who lost a 2020 election hailed as a victory for democracy, has vowed to turn around Malawi’s economic decline: More than 70% of the population lives on less than $2.15 a day.

His likely return is part of a trend in Africa: 81-year-old Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni, in power since 1986, recently said he will seek reelection next year, while Cameroon’s Paul Biya, 92, may extend his term next month.

Experts fear the growing age gap between rulers and the ruled could feed unrest on a continent already facing cascading crises.

