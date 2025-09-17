Dem voters want shutdown fight, poll shows

Democrats have new polling to chew over as they rail against Republicans’ government funding bill. It’s unlikely to make them more eager to cave.

A new survey from the progressive firm Data for Progress and research firm Grow Progress, shared first with Semafor, shows seven in 10 Democrats support their party withholding votes unless Republicans make changes even if it risks a shutdown, while a similar share backs their party taking a “firmer stand” than they did in March.

What’s more, Democrats are arguing voters will blame the Republicans who control government for a shutdown, and the poll shows their voters share that view, 82-14. Large majorities of Democrats also think the party should fight President Donald Trump harder — even if they don’t win.

House Republicans plan to vote this week on a short-term spending bill that would extend current funding levels through Nov. 21, with the Senate following suit.

AD

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said leaders will put it on the floor as soon as they feel they have the votes. But they’ll need the support of at least some Senate Democrats for it to become law — and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday expressed vehement opposition to the proposal because it does not include any of the health care provisions they’d sought.

“Chuck thinks you guys and gals will give him cover and focus less on the shutdown and the harm it does to the country, and more on the excuse they used to shut it down,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told reporters on Tuesday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said there is “zero chance” GOP lawmakers agree to reverse any of their changes to the Medicaid program. He added that extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to lapse at the end of the year and hike premiums, “is a December policy issue, not a September funding issue.”

AD

Senate and House Republicans are in the process of reviewing proposals that could keep the subsidies from lapsing while addressing GOP concerns over cost. Options include tackling fraud and excluding higher-income Americans.