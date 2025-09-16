Anthropic report shows scale of AI threat to jobs

Businesses use AI for automation more than collaboration, according to a report by Anthropic, intensifying fears the technology poses a greater threat to human jobs than previously thought.

Three-quarters of companies working with Claude, Anthropic’s chatbot, use it for “full task delegation” — doing entire pieces of work, such as writing reports or coding software — rather than asking for information, or cooperating with it, the AI firm said.

Anthropic’s CEO has long predicted that AI will wipe out jobs and said six months ago that AI would write 90% of code within six months. Within Anthropic, that may be true: One coder said the company creates 20 times more code than a few months ago, 95% of it written by Claude.