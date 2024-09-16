TikTok makes its case against a potential US ban

Lawyers for the social media app TikTok were in federal court Monday to argue against a potential ban in the United States.

The Biden administration signed a law in April that gave TikTok until mid-January to either decouple from its Chinese owner, ByteDance, or face a ban. US lawmakers have voiced concern that Beijing could use TikTok to influence its more than 170 million users in the US, or even as an espionage tool.

In arguments Monday, TikTok’s lawyer said the law “imposes extraordinary speech prohibition based on indeterminate future risks,” and reiterated an argument made in court filings that a potential sale was “not possible” within the US’ deadline.

A decision is not expected to be made before November’s US presidential election.