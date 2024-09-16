Israel warns Yemen’s Houthis after missile strike

Yemen’s Houthi militants will pay a “heavy price” after a missile they fired struck central Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned. The attack aimed to pressure Israel to end its war in Gaza, a spokesperson for the Hamas and Iran-aligned group said.

Fears of a broader regional war are growing, as Iran appears to be building a “belt of fire” around Israel, supplying both the Houthis and Lebanon-based Hezbollah with precision missiles, Al-Monitor reported, weaponry Israel considers “a danger equivalent to the danger of nuclear weapons,” a senior Israeli diplomatic source told the outlet: That the missile made landfall at all has raised regional concern that the Houthis are advancing their military strength, with Tehran’s support.