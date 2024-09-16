Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Israel warns Yemen’s Houthis after missile strike

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Sep 16, 2024, 6:07am EDT
Middle East
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Yemen’s Houthi militants will pay a “heavy price” after a missile they fired struck central Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned. The attack aimed to pressure Israel to end its war in Gaza, a spokesperson for the Hamas and Iran-aligned group said.

Fears of a broader regional war are growing, as Iran appears to be building a “belt of fire” around Israel, supplying both the Houthis and Lebanon-based Hezbollah with precision missiles, Al-Monitor reported, weaponry Israel considers “a danger equivalent to the danger of nuclear weapons,” a senior Israeli diplomatic source told the outlet: That the missile made landfall at all has raised regional concern that the Houthis are advancing their military strength, with Tehran’s support.

AD