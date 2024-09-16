The FBI has opened an investigation into an apparent second assassination attempt on Donald Trump. The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested in Florida after being spotted with a rifle near where the former president was playing golf Sunday.

Routh, 58, had previously spoken to Semafor in 2023 about his frustration toward what he saw as burdensome limits on foreigners volunteering as troops to aid Ukraine’s war effort.

As happened in July, when the Republican nominee was shot in the ear by a would-be assassin, the global reaction to the attempt was swift, with many world leaders expressing shock and dismay, while Ukraine warned against potential conspiracy theories linking its war effort to the incident.