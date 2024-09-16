Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Trump assassination attempt suspect charged on gun counts

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Sep 16, 2024, 11:38am EDT
politicsNorth America
AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The suspect in the second apparent assassination attempt of former US President Donald Trump has been charged with two gun counts Monday.

Ryan Wesley Routh, whom Semafor interviewed last year, was charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

A detention hearing was set for Sept. 23.

AD

Meanwhile, politicians across the spectrum are again scrutinizing the Secret Service. President Joe Biden on Monday said the agency “needs more help,” and urged Congress to step in.

AD